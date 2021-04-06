Five Under 35: Anna Christofferson

GREAT FALLS — Out of 75 nominations, this year's "Five Under 35" honorees have been selected. Our second honoree of 2021, Anna Christofferson, received 10 nominations.

Great Falls roots run deep for 33-year-old Christofferson. “My family owns Borrie’s in Black Eagle. I’m the fourth generation. I’ve worked there since I was 12 on payroll,” explained Christofferson.

Her entrepreneurial upbringing in the restaurant industry has led to more business ventures. Christofferson and her husband bought the Heidelberg Lounge in March of 2020. “We took over the Heidelberg six days before Covid, so we were shut down six days after we purchased it,” recalled Christofferson.

Even though the timing may not have been ideal to buy a business, she is using her energy and resources to improve Great Falls. “Due to the community, we’ve had such great support, we’re doing awesome. We couldn’t be more thankful where we’re at today,” Christofferson said.

Recently, to mark the anniversary of purchasing the lounge, Christofferson hosted a “Six Days of March” raffle and raised more than $1,045 to donate. “CMR’s athletic program for kids who don’t have the money or funds to buy jerseys or gear or anything else. So that’s my latest.”

That’s just one of the many ways Christofferson has helped others, as she’s learned more about her hometown. “Last April we did feed 100 families at Borrie’s for Longfellow school for their Easter dinner because they couldn’t afford to have Easter dinner. So things like that I just didn’t realize as a kid or even in my 20’s, I didn’t realize the need was so high,” explained Christofferson.

Christofferson has also stepped up in times of community tragedy to donate part of her business’ proceeds to hurting families. “One thing I’ve learned is just any smalls changes can make such a big difference, because once one person starts it, it just evolutionizes and makes such a big difference in our community,” Christofferson said.

Here’s what some of the 10 people who nominated Anna had to say about her:



“Anna is always providing for people whether they are an employee or customer or member of the community. She doesn’t look for acclaim but uses her energy to make them feel better or to help them up. She treats everyone with compassion and makes them feel like family.”

“She is a gem that asks for nothing in return. She is compassionate and loving to everyone. Anna is that person we all should be more like.”

“Anna makes Great Falls a better place by doing fundraisers for local charities or donating to families who have lost loved ones. Anna also constantly donates food to schools in hopes to help feed all hungry children in our community!”

“Anna believes that making her businesses part of the community is the best way to give back. She is always willing to sponsor any kids program or sports that walks in the door. Not to mention the numerous donation nights she has put on for members of our community that have passed or in need. She is constantly working her tail off to make sure she does the best for everyone.”

“We need more people like Anna in Great Falls.”

“She is the perfect example of what it means to bring pride and work to our community.”

Organizations like Shop With A Cop, Special Olympics, and United Way have also benefited from Christofferson’s generous spirit and servant’s heart. “If in whatever situation it is if you can turn it into a positive thing, someway, somehow, it makes the biggest difference in the world.”