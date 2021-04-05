Five Under 35: Jessi Oeleis

GREAT FALLS — The first of this year's "Five Under 35" honorees is Jessi Oeleis. She co-owns Roe River Boutique with her mother Judy Tucker. The clothing company offers stylish clothing using social media to showcase their items to customers.

About a year ago, Jessi wanted to come up with ways they could help the Great Falls community deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jessi says she felt blessed they already had an online platform to be able to continue operating while the pandemic affected many businesses in the community. They started by putting gift certificates and coupons for different Great Falls businesses in their shipments to their customers in hopes that they would in turn support those local businesses.

But Jessi wanted to do more, so they came up with Great Falls Strong; the t-shirts feature logos for businesses in Great Falls and Roe River gave half of all profits back to the businesses.



KRTV’s Shannon Newth created the Five Under 35 initiative as a way to recognize young adults in Great Falls whose attitudes and actions are making our community an even better place to live. Shannon hopes the initiative will boost morale and encourage others to take an active role in the community. Five Under 35 aims to recognize those who are already in the community not only doing amazing things, but who also have an attitude that combats the negativity that is often more contagious. It’s more than a good deeds award. It’s about addressing community concerns through positivity and passion.

