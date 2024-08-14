Flooring installation training program coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A new opportunity in the trades is set to launch in Great Falls, offering a promising career path for those interested in flooring installation. As the industry struggles with a shortage of qualified installers, this program could be the perfect fit for anyone looking to start a new career.

Chad Swift from Floors & More highlighted the ongoing challenges in the industry: "The industry has been struggling for years with finding qualified installers."

This program aims to bridge that gap by equipping participants with the necessary skills.

Quincy Jones, director of Career & Technical Education at Great Falls College, emphasized the college’s commitment to workforce development.

MTN News

"One of the missions of Great Falls College is to help with workforce development and meeting industry needs. We have found that our most successful programs are industry-driven," said Jones.

The flooring trade offers a dynamic and rewarding career, according to Swift.

He explained, "It's not the same thing every day. You could be doing tile one day and hardwood the next. The students we're looking for are people who are already in the trades and think this might be for them. There are some advantages to being an installer—you're your own boss, you make your own hours, and the amount of training involved in this is a ten-week course."

This ten-week course, taught by a seasoned installer, covers a range of flooring types including carpet, vinyl, hardwood, and tile. The program culminates in a week of testing to ensure participants are fully qualified.



Swift added, "It'll cover all types of flooring. So if you knew somebody—your uncle, your grandpa—that was a tile guy, this is a great thing to get involved with because you'll come out as a more qualified helper."

Even better, the program could be tuition-free for eligible participants.

Jones explained, "The cool thing with this program is that anybody that applies through the college is eligible to apply for a scholarship, and those who are accepted through the scholarship get full tuition waived because the foundation is paying for it."

With a strong focus on hands-on training and industry needs, this program offers an excellent opportunity for those looking to start or advance their careers in the trades. Keep an eye out for more details as this new initiative prepares to launch in Great Falls.

For more info email the program at cet@gfcmsu.edu.