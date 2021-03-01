Florists celebrate National Floral Design Day

GREAT FALLS — Sunday, February 28th, is National Floral Design Day, aimed at recognizing the art and history of design in gardens and floral arrangements.

Floral design is a multi-billion dollar industry, but as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March of last year, the floral design industry took a hit as events were canceled and the need for floral arrangements drastically decreased.

Since businesses have started to re-open, floral shops have found it difficult to get their hands on many of their most popular kinds of flowers.

“We have pretty much every kind of flower, except for we couldn’t gerbers so much this year and carnations were kind of tough to get, but lilies and roses, we’ve got tons,” said Meghan Kelly, owner of the Electric City Conservatory in Great Falls.