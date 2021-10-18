Flu and COVID vaccine clinics in Great Falls this week

(GREAT FALLS) The Cascade City-County Health Department, Great Falls Public Library, and Great Falls Fire Rescue are teaming up to host two immunization clinics on Thursday and Friday (October 21-22). The clinics will offer influenza and COVID vaccines.

Great Falls Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North)



Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 10:00am to 4:00pm

Additional activities

10:30am: Story Time (age 2½ to 5 and families) 11:30am: Slime and a Story (age 3 to 12) 2:00pm: Donuts and Coffee (all ages)



Great Falls Fire Rescue Training Center (1900 9th Street South)



Friday, October 22, 2021 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Additional activities:

Meet the firefighters and see the engines and equipment



Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccinations are available for ages 12 and older, including third doses or booster doses for eligible persons. Click here for more details about the COVID vaccine and eligibility for booster doses.

Most major health insurance is accepted, but they are unable to accept Humana or Blue Cross-Blue Shield Medicare Advantage insurance. If you do not have insurance, you may pay by cash, credit, debit, or check – the standard dose flu vaccine is $40.00, and the higher dose vaccine is $80.00. However, no one will be denied a vaccine for inability to pay.