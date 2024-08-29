For sale: Firehouse Steamers in Great Falls

For the last three years, the corner of Ninth Street South near 10th Avenue South has been home to Firehouse, a restaurant featuring chili dogs, brats, specialty drinks, and more.

Owner Dean Grundy served as a firefighter for more than 30 years, and after finding retirement unfulfilling, decided to open Firehouse in 2020.

“It just kind of is the name and that is reflective of my career and something I am very proud of, and it gave me, and really all of us, a chance to mingle with the community members and serve them,” said Grundy.

Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) recently contacted Grundy with an opportunity to open a new Firehouse location on base.

Not wanting to own and run two locations, Grundy is planning to sell the original location to a new owner.

“This was an opportunity that came our way; we didn't go looking for it, and people who know me will tell you, I just kind of leaned into it and all of a sudden, I was pretty close to opening the second one before I realized I really don't want to have two restaurants. I’m in my 60s, and I want to act a little more retired now,” Grundy explained.

With the help of Paul Messina at Dascoulias Realty Group, Grundy and his family are seeking a new owner to take over the Ninth Street Location to allow them to focus on their new location at Malmstrom.

“As far as ready for turnover to a new owner, it's ready now. It's on the market, it's listed, and we've had quite a few inquiries, actually a lot more than we're expected in the first 24 to 72 hours, which was amazing,” Messina said.

They are leaving all of the iconic Firehouse recipes as well as all the equipment there for the new owners to potentially run with and keep the business ideally the same.



“The people of Great Falls are awesome to local businesses, and we've appreciated that for the last four years, and we hope somebody will pick this place up and keep it going,” added Grundy.

Regardless of what the new ownership decides to do with the original location, Firehouse is not leaving Great Falls.

They are hoping to have new ownership of the original Firehouse location by the end of 2024.