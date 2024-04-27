Watch Now
Former Great Falls mayor Dona Stebbins has died

Dona Stebbins, who served as the mayor of Great Falls from 2006 through 2010, died on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Her family posted on Facebook on Friday: "She is gone. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Peace Hospice. We know how much she was loved but please give our family time to process this unfathomable grief. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in her name."

Stebbins was elected to two two-year terms. She was preceded as mayor by Randy Gray, and succeeded by Michael Winters.

We will update you as we get more information about her life, tenure as mayor, and reactions to her passing.

