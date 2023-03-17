Watch Now
Forum addresses dangers of fentanyl in Great Falls (video)

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 20:34:11-04

The Great Falls Public Library hosted a public forum on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that discussed the dangers of fentanyl.

Law enforcement officers and emergency responders talked about what actions you can take to protect yourself, your family, and the community.

Another presentation will be held on April 3, 2023, from 6pm until 7:30pm at the University of Providence (University Center, 2nd floor, entrance on 20th Street South). Click here for more information.

On April 11, the presentation will in Cascade from 6pm until 7:30pm at Wedsworth Hall (13 Front Street South).

On April 18, the presentation will be in Belt from 6pm until 7:30pm at the Belt Performing Arts Center (58 Castner Street).

