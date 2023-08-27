Four-legged fun at annual Drool In The Pool event

The annual Drool in The Pool event took place on Saturday from 11am to 2pm at the Electric City Water Park. Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Great Falls Animal Shelter partnered to make one of the only canine-focused events in Great Falls a perfect day for our four-legged friends as well as raise money for various things.

Four-legged fun at Drool In The Pool

“Last year, the animal shelter tag teamed with [the parks and rec] to bring in some vendors, some activities for the humans, and make it just an added value kind of event for everyone,” said Lanie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the shelter. “This year, it's just gotten even bigger. So, we partnered together to try and bring a great day for dogs and owners.”

Drool In The Pool is a great way for the community to come together, meet new people and new dogs, while also raising money for a great cause.

“It brings in money for both the animal shelter and park and rec, so those entrance fees go specifically to the park and rec pools department and the recreation to try and help with pool improvement and some of the programs that they run,” said Smovir. “And then any of the activities that you donate to inside the facility and the vendor fees go to the animal shelter to help with our guardian angel fund and help us grow or hug fund.”

Many of the people and pups at the event have been going for years and look forward to it every summer.

MTN News Drool In The Pool (August 2023)

“My name is Peggy Huestis from Ulm, and Winston and I love to come to the Drool In The Pool. It's one of our can’t miss events every year in Great Falls; we've come for four years plus,” said Huestis.