Fox Farm Road project has wrapped up

GREAT FALLS — Construction work on Fox Farm Road has wrapped up. The project spanned more than one mile of the road, from just north of the Alder Drive intersection ending south of the East Fiesta intersection.

The project - which began in late May - included cold milling the road to create a smooth surface, paving the road, and permanent markings painted on the new asphalt surface.

New road signs were also installed and select sidewalk ramps were updated to meet modern ADA compliance.

“The project's purpose was to preserve and extend the life of this busy roadway, an important access road to the Fox Farm neighborhoods,” said Jim Wingerter, MDT Great Falls District Administrator. “Now that the project is complete, Fox Farm Road offers a smooth travel experience and will for many years.”

The MDT said in a news release that United Materials of Great Falls was able to finish road construction ahead of schedule. Crews returned last week to install the survey monuments in the middle of the intersections, the final finishing touch required to complete the project. Survey monuments are metal markers placed on the road by land surveyors to reference key survey points. Like many items recently, parts were difficult to source and delayed the completion of the project.



