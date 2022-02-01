Free at-home COVID test kits available in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Beginning Tuesday, February 1, 2022, community members are invited to pick up free at-home COVID test kits at the Cascade City-County Health Department building in downtown Great Falls (115 4th Street South).

Tests will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Walk-ins are welcome; you do not need to call ahead or make an appointment. The test kits are provided at no charge.

Each test kit box contains two tests. CCHD says people should be sure to read and follow the test instructions carefully. If you have questions about test use, call CCHD for guidance.

Test results should be reported to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services by clicking here .

If you do not have internet access, call CCHD at 406-454-6950 to report a positive result.

The CCHD recommends that positive results be confirmed through a PCR test.

If demand is found to be significant, limits may be placed on the number of test kits available to each household.