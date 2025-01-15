Watch Now
Free blood pressure course for senior citizens in Great Falls

Greater Good Health in Great Falls will host a free blood pressure course for senior citizens. Greater Good Health opened for business about a year ago; it is at 405 Third Street NW, Suite 102.

The organization says the blood pressure program developed by Clemson University has a proven track record of delivering great results for participants.

The classes are interactive and focus on sharing personal experiences.

As part of the free course, participants will receive:

  • Blood pressure machine
  • DASH cookbook
  • Pedometer
  • Elastic band
  • Pill dispenser
  • Relaxation CD
  • A personalized action plan

📅 Dates: February 5, 2025 – March 26, 2025 (Every Wednesday for 8 weeks)
⏰ Time: 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.

