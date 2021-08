GREAT FALLS — The Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum will host a car show and a free movie screening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

The movie "Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo" will be shown beginning at 7 p.m. in the chapel.

The event is free and open to all. Hillcrest Lawn is at 1410 13th Street South.