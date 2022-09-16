Free: child car seat safety event in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release this week that about 46% of car seats and booster seats are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness.

GFFR and the Cascade City-County Health Department will host a free event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, for car seat installations and inspections, car seat safety education, and information on reduced-cost car seats.

No appointment is needed - just stop by Fire Station #1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's located at 105 Ninth Street South.

Bring your car seat manual and vehicle manual if you have them.

Children are welcome and encouraged to attend with their parents.

GFFR notes that in Montana all children up to 6 years old AND up to 60 pounds must use a car seat or booster seat. Larger children should also be in boosters until they are around 4 ft. 9 in. tall.

Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to learn more about car seats for children.



