'Free Comic Book Day' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Saturday, May 5, 2024, is celebrates across the country as Free Comic Book Day.

Comics for all ages will be available for free to encourage both new and old fans alike to try new stories without any financial investment.

At Kelly’s Comics in Great Falls, you do not need to purchase anything to get free comics. Simply showing up makes you eligible.

Comics vary much more than the average person might believe. Along with traditional superhero comics, you can find biographies and nonfiction titles that tell stories for anyone and everyone who may be interested.

“Comic books are just another type of medium. They're really for everybody, But there's a stigma that everyone has,” said Brooks Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Comics. “And even in TV shows, you still see it or movies. But this way they get it, they can try something without having to pay for it, see if they like it. And if they don't, they didn't lose anything.”



Kelly believes there is a comic out there for everyone.

“I just ask…what kind of movies, tv shows you watch, and that gives me an idea of what kind they might like,” said Kelly.

If you cannot make it out on Saturday, Kelly’s Comics will be offering the comic books for free while supplies last.

Kelly’s Comics is at 1201 Tenth Avenue South.

More information on Free Comic Book Day can be found here.

