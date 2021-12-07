Free day coming up at the Children’s Museum of Montana

GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls will host a free day on Thursday, December 16th, courtesy of the Uptown Optimist Club.

Sherrie Neff, director of the museum, is excited to open the museum up for families and get them together this holiday season.

“The Children’s Museum of Montana is very grateful. For that day, it is open for everybody to come play. All families, whether you’re a member, a non-member, there’s no restrictions, and just come have some fun. We’re working on getting some very special guests and some fun crafts to do and so it should be a great day and a fun way to celebrate Christmas,” she said.

Sherrie Neff

The Uptown Optimist Club advocates for youth, and wanted to provide something special for the children of the Great Falls community.

“We are a friend of youth, and we like to help our community and surrounding areas, and we do a lot of fundraisers throughout the city. We help kids with cancer, we help the Boys and Girls Club, we help the children’s museum. All of that money that we’re making is going right back into the community,” explained Marie Willson, the club’s president.

Marie Willson

“We’re just so excited and welcoming to everybody, we look forward to seeing everybody,” said Neff.