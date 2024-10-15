Free developmental and health screenings for children in Great Falls

The Children's Museum of Montana in downtown Great Falls will host another round of free vision, dental, hearing, and developmental checkups.

The event is designed for children ages birth to 5, and it will be on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 22 Railroad Square.

The event is from 9am to 1pm. and will feature Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more.

To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome.

There are two more rounds of screenings scheduled.



The first will be at the Malmstrom Air Force Base Youth Center on February 7, 2025, from 9am to 1pm.

The second will be at the Early Learning Family Center at 3300 Third Street NE on April 4, 2025, from 9am to 1pm.

For more information, call Barb Walden at 406-403-0087.

The free screenings are a partnership between Benchmark Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools, Alluvion Health