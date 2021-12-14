Free parking in downtown Great Falls through Christmas Eve

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls will be offering free downtown parking starting from December 13th through December 24th.

As the holidays are inching closer, residents are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses as well as finish any last-minute holiday shopping.

Kellie Pierce, a member of the Parking Advisory Commission, explained, "For the last several years, we have offered free parking downtown as a way to encourage community members to come downtown and always shop local. It really helps our community as a whole when people decide to support local businesses.

She added "Shopping locally is always the best option. There's a lot of supply chain demand, shipping delays, things like that when you order online, and we really need our local business to thrive and succeed during the holiday season."

There are scores of parking meters in downtown Great Falls, all within walking distance of more than 100 retail stores and restaurants nearby.

The City of Great Falls hopes that residents will take advantage of this to get their shopping done just in time for the holidays while also supporting small businesses.

Craig Raymond, Planning & Community Development director, said, “Providing free parking during the holidays is a great way to support our local businesses and encourage residents to shop and eat Downtown. Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy.”

A news release states: "With over 1,000 metered spaces conveniently located within walking distance to more than a hundred Downtown specialty retail shops and restaurants – there is a spot for everyone."

The two-hour parking limit will still be enforced.

