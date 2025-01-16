Free exercise classes for senior citizens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on free exercise classes for senior citizens provided by Greater Good Health.
- Martel charged with attempted homicide
- How much snow fell in central Montana?
- Mountain lion activity reported
- Huge development project for Great Falls
Greater Good Health offers many free classes and events, and provided this list of upcoming events for January:
- 1/13/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
- 1/15/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class
- 1/16/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm January Birthdays Celebration
- 1/20/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
- 1/20/25 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm Craft Class: Waterless Snow Globes
- 1/21/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Decoding Medicare Presentation
- 1/22/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class
- 1/27/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
- 1/29/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class
To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.