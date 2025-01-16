Free exercise classes for senior citizens in Great Falls

Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on free exercise classes for senior citizens provided by Greater Good Health.

Greater Good Health offers many free classes and events, and provided this list of upcoming events for January:

  • 1/13/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
  • 1/15/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class
  • 1/16/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm January Birthdays Celebration
  • 1/20/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
  • 1/20/25 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm Craft Class: Waterless Snow Globes
  • 1/21/25 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Decoding Medicare Presentation
  • 1/22/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class
  • 1/27/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Ener Chi (Tai Chi for seniors)
  • 1/29/25 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Silver Sneakers Circuit Exercise Class

To reserve a spot or for more information, call Amee at 406-207-4845, or click here to visit the website.

