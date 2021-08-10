Free screening of movie at Gibson Park on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — There will be a free screening of a popular Disney movie in Great Falls on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The PG-rated movie "Raya And The Last Dragon" will be shown, projected on a 32-foot screen.

It will be at Gibson Park beginning at 8:30 p.m. in the area north of Gibson Pond.

Concessions will be available at the Snack Shack (south end of the pond), and people should bring their own chairs/blankets.

For more information, call Great Falls Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265, or Jonathan at the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620

The movie's website provides this overview:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Sponsors for the event include Mountain Title; Century Gaming Technologies; Jana Weaver; Steel Etc.; and the Snack Shack and Great Falls Park & Recreation Department.