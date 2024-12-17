Free parking boosts holiday shopping in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Every holiday season, downtown Great Falls sees an influx of shoppers, and this year is no different. To help make the experience more enjoyable, the city is once again offering free parking during the week leading up to Christmas.

The program runs from December 16th through Christmas Day and offers two hours of free parking. In addition, free parking on Saturdays remains in effect. Businesses say the initiative is great for both shoppers and downtown merchants.

Brian Kaufman, President of Kaufman’s Menswear, praised the program, saying it benefits more than just retail stores.

“The free parking thing the week before Christmas is great because not only is it good for shopping, it’s good for entertainment. It’s good for the food and restaurant business,” Kaufman shared.

Downtown Businesses See the Impact

For many small businesses, the Christmas season is critical. Lee Wiegand, owner of Let’s Play, highlighted how vital the holidays are to their success.

“One-third of our business comes during Christmas season. So, it’s always really great to have people in the store,” Wiegand explained.

While some businesses have mixed thoughts about parking challenges downtown, they agree that free parking attracts shoppers.

Kaufman added, “There’s lots of areas to go park. We have the two ramps, especially the one on the north side. During Christmas, the three, four, and 500 blocks are full after 3:30. So it’s a hard time to park.”

Shop Local: A Cultural Shift Downtown

The parking program is part of a broader effort to encourage shopping local, rather than turning to big box stores or online retailers.

“Our business is pretty much exclusively about dressing a man up,” Kaufman said. “We do well with the Proms, weddings, and guys coming in for Christmas parties.”



Wiegand emphasized the personal touch that comes with shopping downtown. “I was just going to put a post out today about the free parking. Come down, because we won’t make you bag your own stuff, and there’s no pallets blocking the hallways,” he joked. “It’s hard to keep up with what’s trending on TikTok or Instagram because we get a lot of folks coming in looking for the hot new thing.”

A Growing Downtown Scene

Both business owners noted the vibrant culture emerging in downtown Great Falls.

“There’s a lot of retail shops, and the food and beverage industry has exploded down here,” Kaufman said. “You can’t ask for more. Come on down and just see what’s new—it’s great.”

For shoppers looking to enjoy stress-free holiday experiences, free parking in downtown Great Falls offers an added incentive to explore local businesses, grab a bite to eat, and find the perfect gift.