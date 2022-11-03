Free pet adoptions at the Great Falls Animal Shelter

From now until the end of the year, the Great Falls Animal Shelter will be offering free adoptions so more pets can have a home for the holidays.

Great Falls continues to see an increase in homeless pets and with the weather turning colder, they want as many cats and dogs as possible to be under a roof with a loving family.

“We are inundated with orphaned animals,” said volunteer coordinator Laramie Smovir said. “We're full with both cats and dogs. The shelter environment is not the best environment for them, so we want to get them out into a home, which is the best place for them.

"The holiday season tends to be a very sad and depressing season for some people, and the same goes for animals. So we want to give them and the humans in the world the opportunity to have a fun and enjoyable holiday season.”

The event goes until December 30. Residents in city limits will have to buy a $15 license.