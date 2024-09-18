Free rabies vaccination clinic in Great Falls

In recognition of World Rabies Day, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will host a free rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

A news release says that the walk-in event is open to the public, with no appointments necessary. To ensure everyone’s safety, all pets must be leashed or placed in kennels during the event.

The agency says that rabies is a serious infection of the brain and central nervous system. While it is rare in domestic animals, it remains a significant threat.



Rabies is most commonly transmitted through a bite from wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes, whose saliva contains the infectious virus. Once the virus enters your pet’s body, it replicates in the muscles and nerve fibers, eventually traveling to the central nervous system.

The virus can take up to four weeks to fully develop, but once symptoms appear, the infection spreads quickly, and death can occur within 10 days.

By vaccinating your pet, you provide essential protection against the painful and deadly effects of rabies. Pets should receive their first rabies vaccine between 4 to 6 months of age, followed by a booster one year later.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. Click here to visit the website.

For more information about the rabies clinic, call the Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-452-1068, or email jparchen@greatfallsmt.net.