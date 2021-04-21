Free youth dental screenings in Great Falls on Wednesday

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health will offer free dental screenings for clients of the Alliance For Youth, as well as youth in the neighborhood, on Wednesday, April 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The screenings will be held at the Alliance For Youth facility at 3220 11th Avenue South.

Alluvion Health said in a news release that youth are the main focus of this opportunity and are encouraged to attend. If they are not current Alliance For Youth (AFY) clients, they will need a parent or guardian present to sign the consent form. For more information, call AFY at 406-952-0018, or click here to visit the website.

This is an expansion of the two organization’s partnership in providing services to the clients of AFY. Recently, Alluvion Health placed a staff member at AFY for coordination of services and to assist in meeting the needs of the youth and families engaged with AFY. This partnership has helped identify needs and devise ways to meet those needs.

Kristy Pontet-Stroop, the director of Alliance For Youth, said, “Dental health is often ignored or neglected by the clients we serve, so we’re thrilled to have Alluvion bring their dental team to serve clients at our location. This is just the beginning of several ways we will be partnering with the medical and dental community to encourage access to services. So much more can be achieved when we work with others, and Alluvion is one of our favorite innovative partners to provide services to our community.”

Individuals who would like to participate simply complete a consent form provided by Alluvion Health for themselves or their children. These forms will be available onsite the day of the screening.