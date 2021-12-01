Fuel tank removal at Great Falls fire station will cause some traffic detours

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls has a contract for an underground storage tank removal project at Fire Station #1, located on 9th Street South near 1st Avenue South.

Russell Brewer, senior engineer for the city, says that it made more sense for them to make a new station then it did to try to fix the old one.

Brewer said, “It was an aging system that could’ve had a release, and if there was a release there would be other issues within the department of Air Quality and with new regulations coming up it would only increase maintenance costs, so it was more effective for the city to build a new station.”

The contractor will be working between November 29 and December 31, 2021. Temporary street lane closures will occur at 1st Avenue South between 9th Street South and 10th Street South.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of the south lane along 1st Avenue South. Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will place barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.