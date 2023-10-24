Full Circle Health and Wellness opens in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Everyone wants to stay healthy this winter season, so we walk, go to the gym or some type of other outdoor activity. Well, in order to do all those things, we need to prepare our body and restore those fluids to stay nice and healthy.

Jaimi Norrell of Full Circle Health and Wellness: "It is a business to help others feel better. So we are into holistic health care, which we try to provide IV infusions, we do weight loss, and we also do a few anti-aging things like, you know, therapy, pep talk therapy, things like that. So we are trying to promote well-being instead of waiting till you get sick and then having to go to the hospital."

Jaimi Norrell: "So IV infusion therapy or I.V. hydration therapy is a little bit different than when you just go to the hospital, get some fluids. This actually has an assortment of vitamins, depending on what you feel like you need that we hand mix for you each time that you come in. And it is to promote different things. One helps with energy, one helps with your immune system. There's a few others that help with like migraines, things like that."

For more information, click here.

