Game Night Lounge announces it is closing

GREAT FALLS — Game Night Lounge in Great Falls announced on Friday, May 27, 2022, that it will be closing soon.

Game Night Lounge posted : "While we wish we could stay, we will be closing over the next month. Our last day to play will be June 26, 2022. Thank you for taking this journey with us. It was awesome."

It opened in February 2021 in the former Golden Corral restaurant in the Great Falls Marketplace, offering dining, virtual reality and digital gaming, and traditional table-top games.

We will update you if we get more information.



Video from February 2021: