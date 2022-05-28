Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Game Night Lounge announces it is closing

Game Night Lounge
MTN
Game Night Lounge
Game Night Lounge
Game Night Lounge announces it is closing
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 13:49:52-04

GREAT FALLS — Game Night Lounge in Great Falls announced on Friday, May 27, 2022, that it will be closing soon.

Game Night Lounge posted: "While we wish we could stay, we will be closing over the next month. Our last day to play will be June 26, 2022. Thank you for taking this journey with us. It was awesome."

It opened in February 2021 in the former Golden Corral restaurant in the Great Falls Marketplace, offering dining, virtual reality and digital gaming, and traditional table-top games.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Video from February 2021:

Game Night Lounge opens in Great Falls

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119