Gearing up for the 2023 Electric City Speedway season

GREAT FALLS — The 2023 Electric City Speedway season is upon us, with opening night scheduled for April 21st.

On Sunday, April 16, numerous drivers met at the Speedway to take practice runs on the new track surface. A mixture of Stock cars and new go-karts were able to test their cars.

Patrick Harvie, who we met back in August for a report (link) on his tribute car to his late grandpa Charley Miesmer, is ecstatic about the summer season.

“There's a lot of nice cars. These guys, all put a lot of time into this. The saying is, for every hour you don't put in, somebody else is putting in that hour of work. It makes you want to have a competitive car.”

After the long winter season, it’s refreshing to get in the sunshine and see the dirt flying.

What was a little different, is he allowed an amateur like me, hit to Speedway for a couple of practice heats.

Six laps and a wide-open course with about five other drivers and it was apparent who the rookie was.

Many came up to Patrick to ask why he would let someone else drive his car.

“The biggest thing is just for you to get a feel. You know, you see all this stuff and you do all this stuff. Like, why not put you in the game and let you know what we go through?”

He also told me about the time he was 14 wandering the same pits we were in. A racer who was a family friend threw him into the fire with a car they had on-site. It was an experience Patrick never forgot. Later into that family friend’s life, out of the racing scene, Patrick repaid the favor and let him take care of a race.

He said, the gentleman was practically in tears.

Racing is more than entertainment, it’s a lifestyle that runs in the veins of the drivers, families, and fans.

“If you can trust somebody at the racetrack. You can trust them anywhere.” He shared.

If there is one thing to say about Patrick, he is more than trusting of a reporter like me to drive his baby. The best part of this job is the connections and friendships that are made.

Visit www.electriccityspeedway.com for the schedule and more ticketing information.

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Ryan.



