General Distributing celebrates 75th anniversary

GREAT FALLS — General Distributing is a family owned business and they are celebrating their 75th year of business here in Great Falls.

General Distributing 75th Anniversary

So we're new industrial gases, welding supplies. So we do a lot out, you know, welders, plasma cutters and heavy industrial tools. And then we've got gases all the way from oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, CO2, CO2 has been a big part of our growth in the last several years. And so we do breweries, see stores, restaurants, bars and things like that.

General Distributing covers all your welding tools and supplies that you may need to complete your next project.

Being able to come back to the home state of Montana and work with family and and have kind of some family values and things like that, it's it's just it's been a great career and it's been a wonderful opportunity to come back home and live. On your grandfather father's legacy and working side by side with with your with your older brother.

With six stores located throughout Montana, General Distributing can handle all your welding services and needs for the next 75 years.

Here in Great Falls, I'm Paul Sanchez for MTN News.

