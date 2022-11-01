Get Fit Great Falls launches 'Color Your Plate' initiative

GREAT FALLS — A new effort called "Color Your Plate" is underway by Get Fit Great Falls to help kids eat healthy.

Each month this fall, Get Fit Great Falls will pick a color and post information on Facebook about foods of that color.

For example, October’s color was orange, so information about the health benefits of carrots and oranges was posted.

This is similar to an initiative the group had in the past that primarily targeted people who were buying food.

The goal is to encourage kids to add colorful fruits and vegetables to their meals.

"We decided we wanted to target this age primarily to try to get kids to develop these healthy habits, hopefully to continue through their lives,” said Carley Knudson, Get Fit Great Falls Nutrition Committee chair.

The group is also partnering with Great Falls Public Schools to promote healthy eating. That includes flyers in school lunch lines, highlighting certain items on school menus, and adding the food color of the month and nutrition information to menus kids take home.

“We’re going to try to do it throughout the school year, so we kind of already have our colors selected for each month of the school year,” Knudson explained.

If all goes well, over the summer Get Fit Great Falls will try to continue the effort by working with the Park Pals program in the city.



