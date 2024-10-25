Get ready for 'Trunk or Treat' season in Great Falls!

GREAT FALLS — It’s that time of year again—Trunk or Treat season is here, and families are gearing up for some Halloween fun! While traditional trick-or-treating involves going door-to-door, Trunk or Treat offers a family-friendly and convenient alternative, especially for families with small children or those with accessibility challenges.

Instead of trekking through the neighborhood, participants get to visit cars—often festively decorated—parked in one central location. The decorated car trunks are filled with candy, making it a fun, safe, and efficient way to celebrate Halloween. But where did this creative idea come from?

A Fun Twist on Tradition: The Origins of Trunk or Treat

The Trunk or Treat tradition is relatively new compared to the centuries-old history of Halloween.

It began to grow in popularity during the late 1990s and early 2000s, primarily in the United States, as a safer, more controlled alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. In its early days, the idea was often organized by church groups, schools, and community organizations.



The concept? Rather than going house-to-house, families gathered in parking lots, and volunteers decorated the trunks of their cars in spooky or fun themes, filling them with candy for the kids to "trunk-or-treat."

Over time, it became an accessible option for parents worried about neighborhood safety or those living in areas without many trick-or-treating options. Now, it’s grown into a full-fledged Halloween tradition all its own!

Great Falls Trunk or Treat Events

This year, several Trunk or Treat events are scheduled in the Great Falls area, offering families a safe, fun-filled Halloween experience. Mark your calendars for these upcoming events:



Sunday, October 27th: The Kiwanis Trunk or Treat will take place at the AIM High Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Along with the trunk-or-treating, there will be a haunted house and a DJ spinning spooky tunes to get everyone in the Halloween spirit!

Wednesday, October 30th: Head over to Child and Family Services for another Trunk or Treat event starting at 3:30 p.m. You can expect vehicle decorating contests, Halloween candy bag decoration, games, and tasty treats like hot chocolate and cider.

Thursday, October 31st: On Halloween night, Longfellow Elementary will host a Trunk or Treat starting at 5 p.m. in the school’s parking lot. Be sure to stop by for a safe, festive evening of fun!

So are you ready for Trunk or Treat? It’s a great way for the community to come together, have fun, and celebrate Halloween in a safe and inclusive way! Whether you’re dressing up, decorating a car, or just enjoying the treats, there’s something for everyone in this new-age Halloween tradition. Happy haunting!

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale at the historic Ursuline Center on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.

SEVERAL DATES: The annual Scream At Centene haunted house will be at 1015 25th Street North on the following dates/times: October 18-19; 25-26; 30-31. Open from 7pm to 11pm. Entrance is $6 per person; $1 off with a canned food donation.

SEVERAL DATES: The Sparkettes of Montana present the "Trail Of Terror." Price is $20 Adult, $15 Student, $60 for 5 people. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 7pm to 11pm. Accepts cash and card. Located at 47th Street and 13th Avenue South.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Mansfield Center will host a “Ghouls and Goblins Craft Show” from 9am to 3pm. Great Falls Farmers Market is sponsoring the annual event at the Great Falls Civic Center. No admission fees. Costume contest for children. Vendors will have candy for trick-or-treaters. For more information, call 406-761-3881.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest/Party. Event is from 10am to 11:30am, and is for kids/teens ages 3 to 14 and their caregivers. Make your own costume with the supplies we provide. Please leave store-bought costumes at home! To keep the contest fair to all, only costumes you make yourself using Library-provided supplies will be included in the contest. Winners will be chosen at 11am and will win a free gift card from Walmart to add finishing touches to their costume! Must be present to win. Other activities will include: making spooky snow-globes, musical chairs, and coloring. The library is at 301 Second Avenue North. For more information, call 406.453.034.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Get your FREE tickets to the Great Falls Symphony's Halloween Family Matinee at the Mansfield Theater. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family, we encourage you to dress in costume. Hear the spookiest music ever! The Halloween Family Matinee is both educational and exciting, and is appropriate for all ages. The concert is approximately one-hour long with no intermission. Free candy will be available for trick-or-treaters after the concert. Program starts at 11am. Tickets will not be mailed to you - please select Print at Home when completing your ticket order. Click here to get tickets.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Falls Family Fun will host a Monster Bash Halloween Party from noon to 6pm at 207 Smelter Avenue NE. Come in your best monster costume for a chance to win a Gift Card! Slime Creation Station for all our crafty monsters! Don’t miss out on all the frightful fun! Bring your friends and family and join the Halloween festivities. For more information, call Keely Tingler at 406-315-1719, or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 30: There will be a Trunk Or Treat at Child & Family Services (2300 12th Avenue South) in Great Falls starting at 3:30pm. Judge your favorite decorated vehicle, decorate a Halloween candy bag, candy, games, prizes and serving apple cider and hot chocolate. Also providing information for foster care. For more information call Kayla Bokma at 406-268-3754.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Brush Crazy (315 Central Avenue) will host Paint Yourself as a Zombie from 5pm to 8pm. To register, visit brushcrazy.com. Then send in a photo you want to paint as a zombie @ studio1@brushcrazy.com at least 24 hrs in advance so it will be sketched into a zombie for you. For more information, call 406-315-4260.

THURSDAY OCTOBER 31: Greater Good Health in Great Falls (405 Third Street NW) will host Halloween Bingo for Seniors from 2pm to 4pm. Come play bingo with us for FREE! We'll have fun prizes, snacks, and plenty of laughs. Feeling festive? Join in our costume contest—dress up if you want and add to the fun! For more information, call Amee Ellsworth at 406-207-4845.

