'GF' display gets fresh paint and holiday lights

GREAT FALLS — The iconic “GF” on Hill 57 off the Northwest Bypass in Great Falls recently received a much-needed makeover.

Great Falls resident Bill Hunter along with four other people repainted the logo on the hill.

The project required about 150 gallons of paint.

In the past, Sherwin-Williams has donated paint for the project, and this year, they offered a deal of one dollar per gallon of paint.

Hunter and his fellow volunteers are looking for help to keep the 30-year old project going.

The sign is illuminated for the holiday season from December 21st through January 2nd.

If you would like to donate, call Hunter at 406-899-7610.

