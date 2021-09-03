GFDA asking families and individuals to help promote the city

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority is looking for families and individuals to help promote the city.

The GFDA wants to interview families or individuals who either moved back to Great Falls or relocated to the city within the last two years.

The interviews will be used in different forms, including videos and magazines, depending on what’s best to tell the person or family’s story.

This is the first time this has been done.

GFDA spokeswoman Soren Chargois Ebbasi said, "It is going incredibly well. We have done some limited word of mouth asking for names and stories. They're already coming in and we're just ready to see and hear more. The stories that are going to convince people that this is a great place to live and work are the stories of people who have moved here and now live here.”

To submit a name, contact Chargois Ebbasi at 406-836-0147 or soren@growgreatfalls.org.