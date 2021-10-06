GFDA now offers "digital postcards"

GREAT FALLS — Post cards have been around for decades, and new digital post cards are designed to promote Great Falls as a great place to live.

The Great Falls Development Authority has been working on ways to get residents to spread the word about why Great Falls is such a great place to live.

One new project is sharing a part of Great Falls with the world digitally, hoping the community will share with their friends and family.

The website LiveInGreatFalls.com has a new feature where you can send a personalized digital post card to just about anybody. You can choose options to send via social media, or a simple email will do.

“In the long term the goal is to get them to move to great falls this is such a great place we have an awesome community great cost of living access of all of Montana’s greatest features," explained Soren Chargois Ebbasi, the GFDA Talent Attraction Director.

This is not just for the community - the GFDA also encourages businesses to join in the project.

Physical post card can be handed out to businesses by contacting Ebbasi at Soren@GrowGreatFalls.org.

