GFDA releases new Economic Development Strategy

The Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) in an email this week released its Economic Development Strategy.

GFDA president Brett Doney said: "Over the past two years as we worked hard to help our region come out of the pandemic growing strong, we have also been conducting a deep dive strategic assessment to develop a new regional economic development strategy. Our new Economic Development Strategy is the most ambitious we have ever undertaken. It takes advantage of our region's and our organization's strengths, addresses key weaknesses to make us more competitive and effective, pursues new opportunities to grow and diversify our regional economy, and prepares our region to protect against potential threats."

Click here to read the complete report (PDF).



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter