GFFR is sponsoring annual Fire Prevention Essay Contest for kids

Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is conducting a Fire Prevention Essay Contest for kids in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
The topic this year is: "Why should you have a fire escape plan and what would that plan include?"
Kids get the chance to win gift cards, get a personalized plaque, and read their essay at a ceremony at Fire Station 1. Entries are due October 31st.
The essay contest is open to kids ages 9-13, in public, private, and home schools, located within the City limits of Great Falls.
Essays should be 500 words or less, and may be typed or hand-written in the author’s best, legible handwriting.
The front page should include:
- The child's name
- Parent or guardian’s name and phone number
- Author’s age and address
Submissions can be dropped off or mailed to Great Falls Fire Rescue Station #1, 105 Ninth Street South, Great Falls, 59405. You can also email entries to gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net
For more information, call GFFR at 406-727-8070.
