GFFR responded to two fires on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires on Saturday, September 3, 2022. There were no injuries reported in either fire. GFFR provided the following information in a news release on Tuesday:

GFFR responded to 423 Riverview Court to find a dock house fully engulfed in flames. There was no one inside the house at the time of the fire, and with the dock house being on a deck elevated over the river, GFFR took defensive measures to combat the fire as the structural integrity of the deck was in question. GFFR crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other structures, and extinguished some minor fires that spread to nearby trees. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

GFFR also responded to a working fire at 626 Central Avenue West. This fire occurred at 11:38 in the morning. GFFR crews found a mattress fire in one of the units at this location. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other units. The fire was found to have started on a mattress by a cigarette being left near a pillow. No one was hurt or displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional.



