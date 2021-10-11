GREAT FALLS — There was a small fire outside of the Ace Hardware store on the northwest side of Great Falls on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

GFFR responds to fire outside Ace Hardware in Great Falls

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the fire happened outside the store in straw bales that were stored there for purchase.

GFFR crews were able to quickly control the fire and keep it from extending into the building. The fire was contained to the straw bales.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by the improper disposal of a cigarette.

There were no injuries.

The dollar amount of damage has not been determined.