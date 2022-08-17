GFFR responds to reported garage fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported garage fire in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The fire was reported at about 8:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate it is along the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW, several blocks west of Riverview Elementary School and several blocks north of CMR High School.

Smoke from the fire drifted across the neighborhood.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor any word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



