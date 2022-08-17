Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

GFFR responds to reported garage fire

GFFR responds to reported garage fire
Viewer photo
GFFR responds to reported garage fire (August 16, 2022)
GFFR responds to reported garage fire
GFFR responds to reported garage fire
Posted at 8:32 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 22:59:59-04

Emergency crews responded to a reported garage fire in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The fire was reported at about 8:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate it is along the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW, several blocks west of Riverview Elementary School and several blocks north of CMR High School.

Smoke from the fire drifted across the neighborhood.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor any word on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

GFFR responds to reported garage fire
GFFR responds to reported garage fire (August 16, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App