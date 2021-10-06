GFFR trucks sporting pink for breast cancer awareness

GREAT FALLS — If you see a Great Falls fire truck during the month of October, you may notice a new decal on the truck.

All month long, three trucks will have the word "hope" with a pink ribbon in place of the ‘o’ in the word.

The decals are to show support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The department decided to put the decals on the trucks since the department no longer has a pink T-shirt program.

"This is just a good way to let the family members know that we're out there to support them. We've had department members that have had family members affected by breast cancer, we just want to let them know that we're out there and we support them. This is a good billboard. The trucks are all over town,” said GFFR Deputy Chief Jeremy Virts.

The decals may not be an every year thing, but the department does plan to do something every year to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

