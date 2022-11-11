GFHS video production class creates PSA

The Great Falls High School video production class has teamed up with the Great Falls Public Library once again to help create a public service announcement for their annual book-a-thon, an event that helps raise money to buy library books for children.

Their skills in the classroom have helped them prepare for community outreach.

Student Wynter Kelley said, "It was really fun, it was a really great learning experience for me to work with actors outside of the people in our class."

Wynter Kelley

Instructor Kelly Wiles noted, "We’re really grateful to the Public Library Foundation for providing us this opportunity and also this year in particular."

The video class wanted to thank the CMR Museum for giving them a location to film their PSA.

They will be hosting a premiere party on November 16th from 10:00-10:30 am in the Davidson auditorium at Great Falls High School.