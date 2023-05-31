GFHS will host Bison Film Festival

The annual Bison Film Festival at Great Falls High School will be held on Thursday, June 1st.

Students have been working since the beginning of the school year on several films including public service announcements, community documentaries, and music videos.

The film festival will take place at Davidson Auditorium starting at 7 pm. It is free and open to all.

Student film editor Wynter Kelley said, “It’’s free for everybody, open to the public. you can basically come as you are, it’s not like a super fancy event, but you can dress up if you want.”

Kelly Wiles, the video productions teacher, explained, “It’s a really fulfilling night, it’s a night for us together, not just celebrate their art, but celebrate their professionalism and for us to enjoy some of their silly work, too. It’s just a big fun night.

Wiles recently received the Dufresne Teacher of the Year award from the school district.

