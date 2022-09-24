GFPD and GFPS investigating 'altercation' involving juveniles

Great Falls Public Schools said in a news release on Saturday that there was "an incident" on Friday, September 23, 2022, involving several juveniles.

The news release says that juveniles from several schools, and some former students no longer enrolled in GFPS schools, were "involved in an altercation" that happened at Kranz Park.

We do not know if anyone was seriously injured.

Kranz Park is located two blocks away from Great Falls High School.

No other information about the incident has been released at this point.

The Great Falls Police Department and GFPS are continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.



