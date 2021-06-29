GFPD asks for crash witnesses to contact them

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Great Falls on Saturday, June 26th. It happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North, near the east end of the bridge.

The motorcycle and white pick-up truck collided, and the motorcyclist remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit and is said to be in stable condition.

The extent and nature of the person's injuries have not been released at this point.

The GFPD is continuing to interview witnesses and investigate, and on Tuesday, asked via Facebook for any witnesses to contact them.

The GFPD said: "Detective Dusatko is asking drivers who witnessed the crash, or were at the intersection at the time of the crash, to contact him. Please call 406-455-8575 or send us a private message here ( FB link )."

We will update you if we get more information.