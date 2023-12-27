GFPD asks for help identifying hospitalized crime victim

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in trying to identify a motorcyclist who was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup truck.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, along the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue South. The male driver of the motorcycle remains in critical condition at a Great Falls hospital.

The GFPD says it has “exhausted all leads and methods” in identifying the injured motorcycle driver and is now requesting help in identifying him.

GFPD

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a Black Kirkland brand jacket, a white tshirt, green sweatpants, and gray & teal colored Converse tennis shoes (men’s size 10). He has a light skin tone, hazel eyes, medium-length brown hair, and a thin and short mustache with some brown colored chin hair. He is estimated to be 5’7” to 5’9” in height and about 160 pounds. He is estimated to be in his 20s, but this could range from late teens to early 30s.

GFPD

The man has several distinct tattoos. One tattoo is the initials “SL” on his right forearm. On the outside of his left shin he has a set of lips and teeth biting a marijuana leaf, and on his left forearm he has a faint tattoo in green and red ink of a faint crown.

GFPD

If you have information that may help in identifying the victim, you are asked to call and leave a message for Detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the assault.

An 18-year old is facing charges of assault with a weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and criminal endangerment. A juvenile male has also been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Court documents state that the two suspects believed that the victim had stolen the motorcycle.

