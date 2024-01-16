GFPD Citizens Academy kicks off in February

If you have ever wanted to learn what it’s like to be a part of the police department, now is your chance. Beginning in February, the Great Falls Police Department will be starting their Citizens’ Academy to give community members a close-up look.

The Citizens’ Academy is a 10-week program for people 18 and older. All applicants will go through a background check for participation.

Participants get the opportunity to learn how the local police department works and get an inside look at the day-to-day operations.

Some of the topics covered:



General Case and Special Victims Unit Detectives

High Risk Unit (HRU)

DUI

Use of Force

Narcotics Investigations

Police Culture / PTSD

Animal Control

The program kicks off on February 27th and is every Tuesday from 6 to 9pm.

Special Projects Officer (SPO), Clay Bott said the program is full of learning opportunities.

“We start off with presentations from each one of our bureau heads and then we move into different specialties within the department. You'll hear from general case detectives, Special Victims’ Unit detectives, patrol officers, DUI experts, the high-risk unit, and this year, we're actually going to start focusing a lot on the use of force,” said Bott.

For those interested in participating in the 10-week program, the application is online, and registration is due no later than February 13th.

Click here for the application on the Great Falls Police Department website.

