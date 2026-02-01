GFPD conducts alcohol compliance check of businesses

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department conducted a compliance check on January 29, 2026, of 58 businesses that sell alcohol within city limits.
The agency said in a news release that the purpose of the operation is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21. The establishments are chosen randomly by the State of Montana; the checks are supported by STOP (Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking) Act funds provided by Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention stakeholders.
Since the inception of mandatory alcohol server training in the State of Montana, the GFPD says it has seen a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to persons under 21 years of age.
During the compliance operation, volunteers were 19 or 20 years old and possessed a valid legal identification card or driver’s license. The volunteers showed their identification card to every server or seller who asked to see it.
Of the 58 establishments, all were open and an attempt to purchase alcohol took place. Fifty of the businesses passed and eight did not, for a success rate of 82%. This is the same success rate as the last compliance check, conducted January 22, 2025, when 82% passed.
The GFPD said: "The businesses and employees who successfully passed deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers. The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age), a misdemeanor."
BUSINESSES THAT DID NOT PASS
Pizza Hut - 1518 10th Ave S
Jake's Steak (Jaker's) - 1500 10th Ave S
Hideout Lounge & Casino - 2401 12th Ave S
Stadium Sports Bar - 1121 5th St S
Joe's Place - 1220 9th St S
Kellergeist - 111 Central Ave
La Cocina - 1709 Alder Dr
Tasty Hot Pot - 215 3rd St NW
BUSINESSES THAT PASSED
5 Cent Casino - 211 NW Bypass
Albertson's - 2250 10th Ave S
Benchmark State Liquor Store - 1100 20th St S
Big John's Casino - 2323 11th Ave S
Big Sky Supermarket - 701 1st Ave M
Bobo's Casino - 5603 9th Ave S
Buffalo Nickel Casino - 41 Division Rd
Buffalo Wild Wings - 117 NW Bypass
Circle K - 1601 Fox Farm Rd
Classic 50's Casino - 1802 14th St SW
Conoco Noon's - 5600 3rd Ave S
Crown Lounge - 1820 10th Ave S
Crystal Casino - 1200 10th Ave S
Crystal Casino - 906 14th St S
CVS Pharmacy - 201 10th Ave S
Double Down Casino - 605 2nd Ave NW
Emerald City Casino - 2517 10th Ave S
Emerald City Casino - 528 Smelter Ave NE
Fat Tuesdays' - 817 10th Ave S
Flamingo - 3028 10th Ave S
Golds West Tavern - 1819 3rd St NW
Holiday - 1428 3rd St NW
Holiday West Casino - 1520 3rd St NW
Johnny's Bar and Casino - 1400 10th Ave N
Keith's Country Store - 1621 10th Ave S
Kernaghan's Pik&Pump - 1507 8th Ave N
Kobe Seafood and Steakhouse - 115 3rd St NW
Little's Lanes - 517 1st Ave N
Lucky Charm Casino - 4810 2nd Ave N
Lucky Lil's Casino - 3715 31st St SW
Mighty Mo Brew Pub - 412 Central Ave
MT 41 Casino - 1020 17th St S
Noon's Sinclair - 1300 12th Ave S
Noon's Sinclair Dinomart - 3200 10th Ave S
On Your Way Conoco - 3601 10th Ave S
Players Casino - 4305 10th Ave S
Poppy's Mini Mart - 606 15th St S
Snits - 619 Central Ave
The Do Bar - 1800 3rd St NW
The Palace Casino - 626 10th Ave S
Town Pump - 1400 10th Ave S
Town Pump - 1411 10th Ave S
Town Pump - 3715 31st St SW
Town Pump - 401 10th Ave S
Town Pump - 501 NW Bypass
Town Pump - 700 10th Ave S
Vintage Sellers - 105 Smelter Ave NW
Walgreens - 2301 10th Ave S
Walmart Supercenter - 5230 10th Ave S
Whiskey Falls - 721 6th St SW