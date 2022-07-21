GFPD continues investigating two-vehicle crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — At least one person was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 7th Street.

According to a police officer at the scene, a motorcycle was headed west and a Honda sedan was turning north on to 7th Street and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of the person's injuries is not yet known. The condition of the driver of the sedan is not known at this point.

The GFPD is continuing its investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash.

As of Wednesday evening, the GFPD has not released any new details.

We will post an update on our website and our Facebook page if we get more information.



