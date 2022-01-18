GFPD continues investigation after a man was found dead in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Police continuing their investigation after a man was found dead in Great Falls on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

At about 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance."

At the scene, officers found the body of a man outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The GFPD said in a news release later that evening that based on the location, the reported disturbance, and the fact the incident remained isolated, they believe there is no threat to the public.

As of Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the GFPD has declined to release any new information about the investigation, including whether anyone has been arrested; the name of the man who died has not yet been released.

If you have information that may help the investigation, you're asked to call 406-455-8408; visit https://www.p3tips.com ; or send the GFPD a message on their Facebook page . Tipsters may remain anonymous.

We will update you when we get more information.