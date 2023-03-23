GFPD encourages residents to register exterior security cameras

In light of several recent gun-related crimes in Great Falls, the police department is reminding the community about its Security Camera Registry and Mapping (SCRAM) program.



The program allows people and businesses to register their exterior security camera systems so that, in the event of a crime near their home or business, police may contact the system owner to see if their camera(s) may have recorded an event relevant to an investigation.

The GFPD said that capturing surveillance video of a crime, or components of a crime, is one of the best methods for solving almost any incident. Community members are not always aware a crime has occurred nearby or that their exterior cameras may have captured valuable information about that crime. In turn, police officers are not always able to easily identify where exterior cameras are posted.

Started in January 2020, SCRAM was initiated to make it faster for officers to contact owners of cameras in the vicinity of a crime to see if their system may have captured video evidence.

If a camera may have captured evidence, the system owner may be contacted by a GFPD officer. The officer will ask the system owner to review their camera footage to see if anything relating to the crime was recorded. If the owner’s system captured information that may be pertinent to the crime, GFPD would arrange a convenient way to retrieve the information from the owner. The system owner’s participation is always voluntary .

SCRAM FACTS



GFPD is only seeking registration of exterior cameras

Only systems within City limits may be registered

The camera registry is kept confidential

The GFPD does not have the capability of accessing a private surveillance system - footage can only be captured by the system owner

A registrant may opt out of the program at any time

Registration is free and completely voluntary

If you would like to register, click here.



